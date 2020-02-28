|
|
Ladonna S. Fowler age 55, resident of Mansfield died Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 8, 1964 in Mansfield to Burley Ingle and Martha (Malone) Frisby, she had been a Mansfield resident the majority of her life. Ladonna had worked as a home health aid for numerous years. She enjoyed listening to music, and playing with her dog, Blue. Ladonna loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by her husband Rex Allen Fowler Sr. whom she wed June 29, 1996; three sons Brian Lee (Siobhan) Wickham of Galion, Rex Allen Fowler II of Mansfield, and Joshua Burley Fowler of Mansfield; two grandchildren Summer and Hunter Wickham; five siblings, Burl Ingle of Shelby, Jim (Ellen) Hicks of Shelby, Bob Hicks of Shelby Richard Hicks of Shelby and Tommie (Stacey) Ingle of Marion; step-mother Bertha Mae Ingle of Marion; mother-in-law Roxanna Fowler of Perrysville, OH; uncle and aunt Dave (Janey) Barnhart of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Nikki Wickham; sisters-in-law June and Vickey Hicks; fathers-in-law Thomas Nichols and Clair Fowler.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM. Pastor Russell Stanford of the All Believers in Christ Church will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at
www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020