LaDonna Mae Dickerson
Mansfield - LaDonna Mae Dickerson, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, at her home. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on December 10, 1938, to the late Art and Cora (Figley) Gushard.
She was a homemaker her entire life and enjoyed her family immensely, especially spoiling her grandson. She followed the career of Richard Petty in NASCAR, but her favorite driver was her husband, Richard. She enjoyed following him as he raced stock cars locally. Fishing and traveling were two of her favorite ways to spend her free time. LaDonna's friends were very important to her and she looked forward to eating out with them whenever she was able. She had quite the collection of salt and pepper shakers that now will become the treasures of her family. LaDonna enjoyed listening to country music and her favorite artist was Alan Jackson.
LaDonna is survived by her husband, Richard Dickerson; daughter, Kathy (Eric) McQuate; grandson, John McQuate, and two sisters, Margie Henry and Floy Au. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
There will be no service or visitation observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
