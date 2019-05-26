LaDonna Ruth (Rader) Fuhrer



Mansfield - LaDonna Ruth (Rader) Fuhrer, 89, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Mansfield Place Assisted Living Community.



She was born July 22, 1929 in Richland County, the only daughter of G. Dewey and Violet M. (Muth) Rader.



LaDonna attended Beechgrove one room school house in Sandusky Township for two years and was graduated from Ontario High School in 1947 as Salutatorian.



Friends introduced LaDonna to a Lexington farm boy, and on June 6, 1948 in a ceremony at the Ontario United Methodist Church she married Daniel M. Fuhrer. Blessed with 65 years of marriage, LaDonna and Daniel and were inseparable. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2013.



LaDonna was a farmer's wife supporting and helping Daniel pursue his dream of running the farm and raising their family. Respecting God's creation, together LaDonna and Daniel revered the land that they so passionately farmed, first farming the land that is now Der Dutchman on Route 97 and then moving to Kocheiser Road. A homemaker, LaDonna unselfishly gave her time and talents to her friends and family, her door was always open.



LaDonna loved children and was a day care teacher for 10 years at Lexington United Methodist Church of the Cross, an experience that filler her life with great joy.



Church was also of great importance to LaDonna. A dedicated member of the United Methodist Church of the Cross, she actively served the congregation in many ways.



She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Chris (Charil) Fuhrer of Lexington and daughter Wilma Jean Fuhrer of Panama City, Florida; a brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Marlene Rader of Woodstock, Illinois; two sisters-in-law Leota Rader of Mechanicsburg and Dorothy Rader of Mansfield, a nephew Duane Rader along with many other nieces, nephews and numerous church friends.



Along with her parents, LaDonna was preceded in death by brothers Donald, Burdell, Carroll Gene, Dwight and Virgil Rader.



The funeral service giving glory to God for the life of LaDonna Fuhrer will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am in the sanctuary of United Methodist Church of the Cross, 236 Otterbein Drive, Lexington, Ohio 44904 Rev. Glenn Hamilton will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.



The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral services.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Dan & LaDonna Fuhrer Memorial Fund or the LaDonna R. Fuhrer Endowment Fund for the Lexington Child Development Center at Church of the Cross.



Online condolence to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019