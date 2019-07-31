|
|
Lanis Bellomy Restelli
Mansfield - Lanis Bellomy Restelli, 88, left her earthly home in Ashland, KY, and went to heaven on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with family at her bedside. She was born January 25, 1931, the eldest daughter of the late Bennie and Louise Estep Bellomy in Boyd County, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Herman Restelli and four brothers, Paul Bellomy, Tom Bellomy, Bill Bellomy and Russell Bellomy.
Lanis began working at G. C. Murphy's at age 16. In 1957 she moved to Mansfield, OH, with her family. She worked at Reed's Department Store for 31 years and then Crowe's Shoes as a bookkeeper from 1988 to the present. She was a faithful member of Faith Chapel for over 60 years. She was an avid baker and blessed family and friends with her sweet creations. She enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Adams and husband Bill of Houston, TX; 3 sisters, Betty Fields, Kay Vance and husband Delbert, and Roberta Musser and husband Kenny, all of Ashland, KY; 4 brothers, Richard Bellomy of Fayetteville, NC, James Bellomy of Winnsboro, SC, Darrell Bellomy of Sparta, TN and Ray Bellomy of Bourbonnais, IL; 2 grandchildren, Robert Adams of Spring, TX and Joe Adams and wife Jennifer of Stoneham, TX; 2 great-grand children, Emily Adams and Brayden Adams of Stoneham, TX; numerous loved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Graveside services will follow at Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019