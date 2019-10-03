|
Larry Allen Tenschert
Mansfield - Larry Allen Tenschert went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was 73.
He was born September 13, 1946 in Dayton to parents Joseph Tenschert & Virginia "Jeannie" Moneysmith. He graduated from St. Vincent de Paul School with the class of 1965. In his 30's he found sobriety through God's help, which led him to volunteer for many substance abuse recovery programs.
Larry worked for GM for over 36 years before retiring. He was an active member of Abundant Life Tabernacle in Ontario and he knew his Bible well and always enjoyed having an open conversation about different religions.
Larry always had a motorcycle and enjoyed riding when he could. He was a tinkerer and always had a project that he was working on, but if the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians or The Ohio State Buckeyes were on he would take a break to watch the game. He was a regular at the Golden Corral and even had a group of friends that he would meet there for a meal. Fun-loving and always welcoming Larry was one that could make friends anywhere and he will be missed by many.
He is survived by daughters Holly (Keith) Joseph and Carrie (Tim) Knell; grandchildren Jacob, Ryann, William, and Jack; brother Joseph "Tom" Tenschert; step-mother Barb Tenschert; step-brothers Ronnie Lee and Kenny Lee; and ex-wife/friend Mindi Tenschert. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Tenschert, mother Virginia "Jeannie" Brenneman, and step-father Richard "Dick" Brenneman.
The Tenschert family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Hall will officiate.
Contributions in his memory to The Salvation Army of Mansfield may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019