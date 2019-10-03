Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Tenschert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Tenschert


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Allen Tenschert Obituary
Larry Allen Tenschert

Mansfield - Larry Allen Tenschert went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was 73.

He was born September 13, 1946 in Dayton to parents Joseph Tenschert & Virginia "Jeannie" Moneysmith. He graduated from St. Vincent de Paul School with the class of 1965. In his 30's he found sobriety through God's help, which led him to volunteer for many substance abuse recovery programs.

Larry worked for GM for over 36 years before retiring. He was an active member of Abundant Life Tabernacle in Ontario and he knew his Bible well and always enjoyed having an open conversation about different religions.

Larry always had a motorcycle and enjoyed riding when he could. He was a tinkerer and always had a project that he was working on, but if the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians or The Ohio State Buckeyes were on he would take a break to watch the game. He was a regular at the Golden Corral and even had a group of friends that he would meet there for a meal. Fun-loving and always welcoming Larry was one that could make friends anywhere and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by daughters Holly (Keith) Joseph and Carrie (Tim) Knell; grandchildren Jacob, Ryann, William, and Jack; brother Joseph "Tom" Tenschert; step-mother Barb Tenschert; step-brothers Ronnie Lee and Kenny Lee; and ex-wife/friend Mindi Tenschert. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Tenschert, mother Virginia "Jeannie" Brenneman, and step-father Richard "Dick" Brenneman.

The Tenschert family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Hall will officiate.

Contributions in his memory to The Salvation Army of Mansfield may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Larry's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them, or watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
Download Now