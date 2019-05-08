Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Open Bible Church
1150 Rayfield Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Open Bible Church
1150 Rayfield Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Clayton Evans


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Clayton Evans Obituary
Larry Clayton Evans

Mansfield - Larry Clayton Evans, 69, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 6, 2019. Larry was born in Ashland, Kentucky on July 20, 1949. He was the son of Clayton Evans and Goldie (Messer) Kouns.

Spending time with family and friends brought Larry much joy in his life. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Larry retired as a bus driver from Richland County Transit, and was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Open Bible Church. Larry enjoyed the peace that being outdoors brought to him, and he loved to fish.

Larry is survived by his long term companion, Karen Bister; his son, Larry (Conni) Evans of Mansfield; daughters, Brenda (Beomsoo) Kim of Solon, and Candace Jones of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Clayton "C.J." Evans, Candace (Joe) Gallaway, Amanda and Andrew Kim, and Emily Jones; a great-granddaughter, Brynnlee Gallaway; his sister, Linda Kees of Olive Hill, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James "Jimmy" Evans; and a sister, Beverly Holley.

Friends and family may visit at the Open Bible Church, 1150 Rayfield Drive, from 4:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pastor Dink Porter will officiate the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 pm. His final resting place will be at Franklin Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Evans family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now