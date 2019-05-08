|
|
Larry Clayton Evans
Mansfield - Larry Clayton Evans, 69, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, May 6, 2019. Larry was born in Ashland, Kentucky on July 20, 1949. He was the son of Clayton Evans and Goldie (Messer) Kouns.
Spending time with family and friends brought Larry much joy in his life. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Larry retired as a bus driver from Richland County Transit, and was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Open Bible Church. Larry enjoyed the peace that being outdoors brought to him, and he loved to fish.
Larry is survived by his long term companion, Karen Bister; his son, Larry (Conni) Evans of Mansfield; daughters, Brenda (Beomsoo) Kim of Solon, and Candace Jones of Mansfield; his grandchildren, Clayton "C.J." Evans, Candace (Joe) Gallaway, Amanda and Andrew Kim, and Emily Jones; a great-granddaughter, Brynnlee Gallaway; his sister, Linda Kees of Olive Hill, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James "Jimmy" Evans; and a sister, Beverly Holley.
Friends and family may visit at the Open Bible Church, 1150 Rayfield Drive, from 4:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pastor Dink Porter will officiate the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 pm. His final resting place will be at Franklin Cemetery. Please make memorial contributions to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Evans family.
Published in the News Journal on May 8, 2019