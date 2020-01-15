|
Larry "Spider-Man" Craig
Mansfield - Larry "Spider-Man" Craig, 75, went home to be with the Lord, January 11, 2020. He fought a good fight with cancer but finally lost. Larry was born on September 4, 1944, to Hazel Craig who precedes him in death. He will be buried at a family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Zanesville with his dearly departed wife of 48 years, Brenda Craig.
Larry loved fishing, art and the Minnesota Vikings. He leaves behind his brother, Talbert Jones; son, Andre Craig; daughter-in-law, Denice Craig; daughters, Annissa Craig, April Craig, and Annette Craig; four grandchildren, Brianna Myles, Cortez Craig, Andre Craig and Jeffery Craig; and many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Rd, Mansfield. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Zanesville at a later date. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020