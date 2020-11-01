Larry Cronenwett
Plymouth - Larry Cronenwett, age 87, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Willows at Tiffin, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 18, 1933 to Frank and Leona (Epley) Cronenwett in Shelby. Larry was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduation Larry enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Wadleigh (DD-689) during the Korean War. He was a lifelong area resident and was employed at the Ohio Steel Tube until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement, he had worked at Rocket Chevrolet in Shelby for a short period of time. But Larry's greatest pride was owning and operating the Pure Oil Station in Shelby. This allowed him to combine work with pleasure as he loved cars whether it was selling them or working on them. Larry loved his Ford Thunderbirds and had fully restored three and they were his pride and joy.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Donna (Silliman) Cronenwett, whom he married on October 23, 1954; four children Todd (Cathy) Cronenwett of Shelby, Jeff (Theresa) Cronenwett of Shelby, Teri (Jeff) Ray of Plymouth, and Tom (Loren) Cronenwett of Mount Gilead; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Mallory) Ray, Stephanie (John) Woods, Jordan Ray, Bradley Cronenwett, Morgan (Joe) Terenzi, Megan (Corey) Cox, Mason (Abbey) Cronenwett, Colton Cronenwett and Caiden Daugherty; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler Ray, and his brother Stan Cronenwett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 907 W State St A, Fremont, OH 43420.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Public graveside services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30 in Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Russel Yoak officiating.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
