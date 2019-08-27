|
Larry D. Carter
Mansfield - Larry D. Carter, age 62, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home. He was born June 11, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was raised in Mansfield and was longtime friends with Jake Smithburger. Larry had a giving heart and was compassionate toward people and animals. He enjoyed long walks with his animals. Larry loved to fish, work on cars and watch Westerns. He especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Carter; son, Matthew (Kylie) Carter; granddaughter, Avery Carter; two sisters, Betty (Tom) Huff and Kathy Branhan; step mother, Betty Moore; two half-sisters, Kim (Raymond) Parsons and Deana Seitz; half-brother, William Johnson; and two step brothers, Ralph "Marty" Meadows and Wayne Meadows. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene L. and Mary Catherine (Cutlip) Carter; father, William "Deke" Moore; mother, Sarah Carter; and step sister, Gloria Baxter.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019