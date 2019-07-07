Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Reynolds


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Reynolds Obituary
Larry E. Reynolds

Mansfield - Larry E. Reynolds, 77, longtime resident of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born September 7, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Edna (Van Zile) Reynolds.

He was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. Larry worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Co. and retired from the U.S. Post Office. He was a member of V.F.W. Post # 9943. Larry enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and gardening, reading and absolutely loved animals, especially dogs.

Larry is survived by a son, Larry Lee Reynolds; daughter, Freida Rudolf; four grandchildren, Allen, Tiffanie, Rachael, and Devon; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard (Alice) Reynolds and Richard Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Reynolds; two sisters, Beverly Crowe and Barbara Brewer; and devoted friend, Carol Reynolds.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now