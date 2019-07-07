|
Larry E. Reynolds
Mansfield - Larry E. Reynolds, 77, longtime resident of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born September 7, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Edna (Van Zile) Reynolds.
He was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. Larry worked at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Co. and retired from the U.S. Post Office. He was a member of V.F.W. Post # 9943. Larry enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and gardening, reading and absolutely loved animals, especially dogs.
Larry is survived by a son, Larry Lee Reynolds; daughter, Freida Rudolf; four grandchildren, Allen, Tiffanie, Rachael, and Devon; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard (Alice) Reynolds and Richard Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Reynolds; two sisters, Beverly Crowe and Barbara Brewer; and devoted friend, Carol Reynolds.
There will be no services or visitation at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
