Larry E. Stewart
Bucyrus - Larry E. Stewart age 64, of Bucyrus, died on Friday March 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Larry was born on December 6, 1954 to E. Eugene Stewart, Galion and the late Louisa (Noble) Stewart. He married Cristine (Scott) Stewart on May 8, 1976 and she survives. He is survived by his daughters Billie (Scott) Maglott, Lexington and Mary (Ryan) Mowry, Bellville, his grandchildren Hope Maglott, Sarah Maglott and Liam Maglott, brothers Thomas Stewart, Galion and Christopher (Tammy) Stewart, Galion, a nephew and 3 nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother Louisa and a nephew.
He was a 1973 graduate of River Valley High School. Larry was an accomplished musician and mastered the guitar and steel guitar- if it had strings, he could play it. In Nashville he played on the Grand Ole Opry with Jimmy C. Newman and Cajun Country. He recorded and performed with the Stewart Family Gospel Music Group and played with the band Ambush for many years. Larry also attended the Freedom Fellowship Church in Galion.
Visitation will held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the Lexington Church of the Nazarene 154 Clever Lane Lexington, OH 44904. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Thursday April 4, 2019 also at the Lexington Church of the Nazarene with Chaplin Gary Lambert and Pastor Paul Staton officiating. Internment will follow at Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Destiny Treatment Center 6694 Taylor Rd. Clinton, OH 44216. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.CremationServicesOfOhio.com. Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio is entrusted with Mr. Stewart's arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019