Larry Faye Perkins
Mansfield - Larry Faye Perkins passed away April 30, 2020 at his home after a long struggle with cancer. Born January 22, 1949 in Swords Creek, Virginia, he was the son of Clyde and Nila Dye Perkins.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he worked in manufacturing and drove trucks most of his life. He enjoyed his many neighborhood friendships and took great pleasure in later years in relaxing with friends at his "barn," drinking coffee and telling stories.
He is survived by his grandson, Zachary Dollish; son-in-law, Phillip Dollish; sister, Wanda Perkins Greer (James Greer); nephew, James Eskil Greer; uncles, Robert Lewis Dye of Mansfield, and Russell and Roger Dye of Maryland; and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Greer; his daughter, Tammy Lynn Dollish; and his parents.
He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mansfield Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020