Larry G. Bailey
New Washington - Larry G. Bailey, age 73, of New Washington, Ohio passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born August 20, 1945 in Hippo, KY to the late Hobert and Colista (Conley) Bailey. He retired from David Price Metal Service in Norwalk. He enjoyed golf, playing bingo, going to flea markets and antique shows, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri ( Laferty) Bailey whom he married June 17, 1995; 3 daughters, Rhonda (Tony) Larizza of Vermilion, Stacy (Mark) Durnwald of New Washington and Dana (Chad) Jeffery of Mansfield; 2 sons, Darren (Rhonda) Bailey of Willard and Greg (Amie) Bailey of Willard; 12 grandchildren, Aariona, Ethan, Haley, Phoebe, Jayce, Aiden, Paxton, Keegan, Evan, Bryce, Kari and Carter; 4 brothers, Charles (Gevone) Bailey, Kirby (Beth) Bailey, Clayton (Donna) Bailey and Bobby Hammons; 2 sisters, Judy Shepherd and Betty (Johnny) Shepherd; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Colista Bailey; 2 brothers, Leon Bailey and Gary Bailey; sister, Linda Bailey ; father-in-law, Hancer Laferty.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio and where the funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Delmer Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 13, 2019