Larry J. Frazier, Sr.
Shelby - Larry J. Frazier, Sr. age 59, Shelby resident died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born January 30, 1961 in Ashland to Cecil and Mary (Risner) Frazier, he had been a Leesville resident before moving to Shelby in 2008. He was employed with PPG (Vitro) as a rack builder. In his free time, Larry enjoyed fishing, listening to music and hunting.
In addition to his father Cecil, he is survived by his loving wife Gloria (Graham) Frazier, whom he wed May 17, 1984, children Tiffany Frazier of Shelby, Sierra Frazier of Shelby, Larry Joe (fiancé Amber Luck) Frazier, Jr. of Savannah, GA; 8 grandchildren Alexis Cruse, Madison Frazier, Aiden Luck, Brynna Cruse, Brooklyn Collins, Audrie Luck, Elise Frazier and Izabella Frazier; one brother Cecil (Kim) Frazier II of Iberia and sister-in-law Pam Frazier of Galion; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frazier; brother Jerry Frazier and infant grandson Miles Price.
Visiting hours will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in News Journal from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.