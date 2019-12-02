|
Larry J. Frisby
Hayesville - Larry J. Frisby, 70, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic's, Akron General Hospital following a six month illness.
He was born on October 23, 1949 in Willard, the son of the late James and Wilma (nee Prater) Frisby.
Larry retired after more than 19 years from Abbott Labs in 2007 where he worked in the maintenance department. He was previously employed at J & J Forklift Company.
He married the former Victoria Mowry on May 23, 1992.
Larry was an avid fisherman, deer hunter, and enjoyed NASCAR races and football.
He was a devoted member of St. Michael Lutheran Church where he was the sound technician for services.
Larry was affectionately known as "Friz" to his family and friends. He was a kind and caring man with a terrific sense of humor.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Mrs. Victoria "Vicki" Frisby of Hayesville; three sons, Larry Lee Frisby of Dayton, Alan (Kristy) Moore of Perrysville, and Andrew Moore of Ashland; six grandchildren, Kaela (Ben) Walter, Monica, Julie, Nicholas, Megan, and Jacob Moore; four great grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Frisby, Zane Walter, and Isabella Mitchell; two sisters, Joan Click and Joyce Collins, both of Shelby; one brother, Ralph (Helen) Frisby of Sevierville, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Connie Frisby of Lima; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gail and Sandy Mowry of Loudonville; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Tammy Pluth of Willowick, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by one daughter, Carla Frisby; and his brother, Michael Frisby; and brother-in-law, Brad Mowry.
The family would life to thank Dr. Paul Masci and his compassionate staff for all the wonderful care given to Larry over the last 12 years.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Michael Lutheran Church, 26 East Maine Street, Mifflin, Ohio with Reverend Jean Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville. Friends may call, Friday evening, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the St. Michael Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church.
"THE ANCHOR HOLDS"
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019