Larry James Whitesel
Shelby - Born April 23, 1939, Larry James Whitesel, passed away after a battle with cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 81 years old.
Larry graduated from Savannah High School where he enjoyed being on the basketball team. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in France. Shortly after returning home, he married his wife of 59 years, Mary Marsha Shreffler. Together they raised a family of 4 children while working on their farm. Larry was employed at AK Steel in Mansfield for 36 years. After retirement, he helped Mary operate "The Mulberry Place" shop. Larry was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, Sparky (now deceased) and Scooter.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary (Shreffler) Whitesel; three children, Don Whitesel, Jim Whitesel and Tami (Frazier) Whitesel; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry (Vippermen) Whitesel.
Larry was a loving father and devoted husband. He would often tell his family "I'm proud of you". To a man who will be greatly missed and who is deeply loved, "We are proud of you".
Private memorial services will be held for the immediate family. For anyone who would like to express their condolences, you may send them to 1940 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
