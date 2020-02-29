|
Larry L. Inscore
Mansfield - Attorney Larry L. Inscore, 87, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, from complications of a longstanding illness while in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
He was born May 30, 1932, in Columbus and was an area resident most of his life.
Mr. Inscore graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor's degree. He served two years as an officer in the US Army, honorably discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He went on to obtain his law degree at Ohio State University finishing in 1958 and receiving the honor of Order of the Coif. Mr. Inscore was a founding member of the law firm of Inscore, Rinehardt, Whitney and Enderle from which he retired in 2007. He was a member of the Ohio Academy of Trial Lawyers and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. A very generous man, he was a wonderful grandfather and enjoyed playing golf throughout his life.
Mr. Inscore is survived by his life partner, Debra Hofacre; a brother, Jack, of Danville; his former wife, Joan Inscore Rader and their two sons, Matthew Inscore, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Michael (Susan) Inscore of Mansfield, Terry (Dean) Apger, daughter of his deceased wife Theresa, five grandchildren, Mariana (Matthew) Weiland, Jacob Inscore, Daniel (Yuri Shindo) Inscore, Andrew Inscore, Haleigh (John) Collins, Sarah (Kevin) Therrien, and their children, and several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Inscore, his father, Orville Inscore, his sister, Jean Rock, his brother-in-law, William "Bill" Rock, his brother, Roger Inscore, and his wife, Theresa.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to Friendly House, 380 North Mulberry Street, Mansfield, OH 44902, or to Community Hospice, 1450 N. McKenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535. To share a memory, photograph(s) or video, please visit casonfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Larry-Inscore.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020