Lexington - Larry Meadows peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in his Lexington home at the age of 63.



A proud Virginian at heart, Larry was born in Richlands, VA on June 17, 1955 to parents Curtis & Liddie (Wyatt) Meadows. He worked several jobs, but most importantly he was a caretaker for his parents and family. His favorite title was Papaw Larry and he loved spending time with his grandkids.



Larry always wanted music playing and his kids grew up hearing him sing and play the guitar all the time. His favorite activity was fishing and he especially loved visiting his son Steven's house in Indiana where there is a river right in the backyard. Larry enjoyed being outside and tending to his garden. He will be remembered as a humble and kind man who was firm in his beliefs, and hands-on in his approach to life.



He is survived by his children Liza (Jeff) Ware, Steven (Cassi) Meadows, Neva (Kyle) Goforth, and Wilbur (Melinda) Meadows all of Indiana; 9 grandkids; 2 great-grandkids; mother Liddie Meadows of Lexington; siblings Connie Casler of Galion, Brenda (Donald) Moffit of Mansfield, Nancy Harrison of Little Elm, TX, and Lisa (Paul) Canter of Lorain; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved; and "fur baby" his dog, Homer.



Larry was preceded in death by his father Curtis Meadows, brother Stevie Meadows, and brothers-in-law Edwin Casler and Rodger Harrison.



His family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.



His family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.