Larry O'Neal
Dublin - Larry Thomas O'NEAL, 83, passed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sunrise Of Dublin, in Dublin after an extended illness.
Mr. O'Neal was born on Wednesday, July 7,1937 to the late Luther and Eva (Johnson) O'Neal, Sr. in Greenville, South Carolina, living in Mansfield for over 65 years . Larry was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1955. After graduating high school, Larry enlisted in the Navy, serving 4 years. Upon returning home Larry spent 42 years with General Motors/CPC plant. He was employed as a part time employee of Pepsi Cola for 20 years. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served over the years in the financial department, Sunday School Superintendent, and on the Bereavement and Culinary Ministries. During retirement Larry supported his community by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and keeping our city parks clean. For enjoyment, from the time he was a youth up into adulthood, Larry roller skated keeping it a part of his fitness program.
The O'Neals moved to Dublin in 2017 to be closer to 2 of their 3 children.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cynthia (Bryant) O'Neal, Dublin; 3 children: Rhonda (Joseph) Melnik, Menlo Park, California, Troy O'Neal, Columbus, Sabra (Christopher) Qualls, Hilliard, and; 5 grandchildren: Isaiah (Lauren) Qualls, Elliot and Elijah Qualls, and Maxwell and Claire Melnik; brother: Luther (Cynthia) O'Neal Jr., Greenville, South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Eva Marie Melnik; and 5 siblings: Ellen Brandon, Ann Rice, Sam O'Neal, Janie Weaver, and Julia Scott.
Friends may call in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Friday, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Private services will be held with his pastor, Bishop William Morris, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery with Military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Council.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Larry to: National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association
; P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
C-19 protocol of mandatory facial coverings and social distancing will be conducted.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Sunrise of Dublin and to Capital City Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.