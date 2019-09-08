Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Vredenburgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Orin Vredenburgh


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Orin Vredenburgh Obituary
Larry Orin Vredenburgh

Plymouth, Ohio - Larry Orin Vredenburgh, age 81, of Plymouth, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle/motorcycle collision.

Larry was born August 29, 1938 in Chatfield, Ohio to the late Walden and Thelma (Rockey) Vredenburgh. He was a 1956 graduate of Chatfield High School. Larry worked at Bishop Motors in New Washington for 12 years prior to working 34 years at UFORMA Shelby Business Forms from where he retired. After retirement, Larry drove school bus for Willard and Plymouth/Shiloh School Districts for nearly 10 years. He was also a member of the Plymouth/Shiloh School Board for many years.

Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Tinkering on anything mechanical or electrical was also a hobby, whether the end result was a fixed project or possibly a project in worse condition than when he started. He was always faithful to his morning breakfast and coffee group who met daily at Ted and Ali's in Shelby.

Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettie Lucille (Baker) Vredenburgh, whom he wed on February 21, 1960; 2 children: Jackie Vredenburgh (Chris Graham) of Port Clinton and Brian (Susan) Vredenburgh of Ontario; 4 grandchildren: Casey Wechter, Eric Wechter, Allison Vredenburgh, and Alex Vredenburgh; a great granddaughter: Ellie; a sister: Rita (Ron) Mumea of Plymouth; Bettie's brothers and sisters and their families; and other relatives and numerous friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Todd Vredenburgh, and a granddaughter: Elizabeth Ann Vredenburgh.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Pastor Keith Carlisle will officiate the services and burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now