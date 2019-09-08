|
Larry Orin Vredenburgh
Plymouth, Ohio - Larry Orin Vredenburgh, age 81, of Plymouth, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle/motorcycle collision.
Larry was born August 29, 1938 in Chatfield, Ohio to the late Walden and Thelma (Rockey) Vredenburgh. He was a 1956 graduate of Chatfield High School. Larry worked at Bishop Motors in New Washington for 12 years prior to working 34 years at UFORMA Shelby Business Forms from where he retired. After retirement, Larry drove school bus for Willard and Plymouth/Shiloh School Districts for nearly 10 years. He was also a member of the Plymouth/Shiloh School Board for many years.
Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Tinkering on anything mechanical or electrical was also a hobby, whether the end result was a fixed project or possibly a project in worse condition than when he started. He was always faithful to his morning breakfast and coffee group who met daily at Ted and Ali's in Shelby.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettie Lucille (Baker) Vredenburgh, whom he wed on February 21, 1960; 2 children: Jackie Vredenburgh (Chris Graham) of Port Clinton and Brian (Susan) Vredenburgh of Ontario; 4 grandchildren: Casey Wechter, Eric Wechter, Allison Vredenburgh, and Alex Vredenburgh; a great granddaughter: Ellie; a sister: Rita (Ron) Mumea of Plymouth; Bettie's brothers and sisters and their families; and other relatives and numerous friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Todd Vredenburgh, and a granddaughter: Elizabeth Ann Vredenburgh.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Pastor Keith Carlisle will officiate the services and burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019