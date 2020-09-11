Larry Strimple
Florida - Larry R. Strimple, 79, of Florida passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Ashland Samaritan Hospital following a brief illness.
The son of Kenneth and Dora (Bloom) Strimple, Larry was born in Mansfield, Ohio. Upon graduating from Mansfield Senior High School, Larry continued his education at Rollins College earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Larry worked as an account for Willis, Osmond and Beilstein in Mansfield. In 1978 he began a new career working as a controller for Bailey Manufacturing in Lodi. Larry's roles and positions continued to evolve within the company. Currently he was serving a President of Bailey Manufacturing.
A military veteran, Larry first served in the Army. Later he transitioned into the Air Force earning his pilots wings and served with the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield flying fighter aircraft and finishing up with flying transport planes. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after serving for over 30 years in the military. Larry loved to fly, especially piloting aerobatic planes.
Larry had many interests in addition to his passion for flying, including water skiing, motorcycling and love of dogs, particularly German Shepherds. Larry shared all his interests with his wife Julia.
In 1975 he first met Julia Nehra at Mansfield Lahm Airport. Julia, from London, England was visiting her sister in Mansfield. Larry eventually talked her into staying and the two were married in 1976. Larry and Julia shared life in both Florida and Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Julia Strimple, and sister Karen Glaze.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 am. Burial with military honors will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Paws with a Cause may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com