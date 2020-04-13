|
|
Larry W. Young, Sr.
GALION - Larry W. Young, Sr., 78, of Galion passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 10, 2020. He had been in failing health.
He was born April 12, 1941 in Galion and was the son of Clarence and Wilma (Zeger) Young. On February 14, 1959 he married Doris (Kennedy) Young and they were married 58 years until her passing on November 24, 2017.
Larry worked as a Foreman at Castle Metals, Benjamin Steel and Versatile Products. He was an active member and Past Governor of the Galion Loyal Order of Moose 303 of Galion and attained the level of Pilgrim Degree of Merit. Larry retired in 2018 as the Administrator of the Galion Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 303.
Known as "Big Cat" by his family and friends, Larry was an avid NASCAR fan with his favorite driver being Dale Jarrett and Dale, Jr. He enjoyed camping, gardening, Turkey Shoots and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Michele (Joe) Mulrooney of Monroe, N.C. and Carla J. (Jeff) Zeger of Galion; six grandchildren, Brett (Sarah) Young, Rusty (Jordan) Reed, Cory Young, Nicole Wilhelm, Laura Wilhelm and Stevi Ness; nine great-grandchildren, Alexa Young, Brilyn Young, Kylie Reed, Adalynn Reed, Gracelynn Reed, Jayden Young, Amy Young, Cora Vargas and Colton Reed and sisters Sandy (Tony) Mullins of Bellville, Ohio and Barb (Sam) Ramsey of Galion.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his step-father Donald Drown; son Larry "Bubba" Young, Jr. and sister Ilene (Robert) Iiams of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to or the in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Larry Young Sr. and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020