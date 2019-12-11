|
|
Latreva "Tiger" Ann Perdue-Wilson
Mansfield - Latreva "Tiger" Ann Perdue-Wilson, 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, after a short illness.
She was born on January 28, 1964 in Mansfield, Ohio to Ann "Lil" Perdue and Charles Stillwell. She was a resident of Mansfield, Ohio all of her life. Latreva was affectionately known as "Tiger" all of her life. She enjoyed life to the fullest even though all her adversity she dealt with at times. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, cooking and sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. Especially with kids.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ronald Wilson; her sisters, Tonya "Toni" Jones of Mansfield and Carmen (Jerry) Frazier of Cincinnati; her brothers, Ivory Perdue, Terry Riley, James Edward Caldwell, and Charles Stillwell all of Mansfield; her brothers-in-law, Monroe (Clara) Bell, James (Deloris) Wilson, and Darrell Wilson all of Chicago, Illinois and James (Alvena) White of Mansfield; her sisters-in-law, Marcy Wilson of Chicago, Illinois, Patricia Wilson and Rosemary Wilson both of Mansfield; her nephews, Ivory Perdue and Baby (Duda) Ivory Perdue; her niece, Quiana Taylor whom she had a special relationship with; cousin/sister, Dorothy Perdue; and brother friend, Wayne Holley; hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ann "Lil" Perdue; her father, Charles Stillwell; maternal grandparents, Alice and Walter Perdue Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Bernice and J.B. Murphy.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Jones. The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm at Toni's home, 325 High Street and at Dorothy's home, 524 Louise Avenue.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 11, 2019