|
|
Laura "Smurf" J. McPeek
Crestline - Laura "Smurf" J. McPeek, 71, of Crestline passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.
Smurf was born in Galion, Ohio on July 2, 1947 to the late Melvin R. and Mary (Hullinger) Crane.
Smurf worked and retired from the North Electric Company in Galion. She later went on to work at the Galion and Crestline Eagles Clubs. Smurf graduated from Galion High School. She attended and was a member of the Crestline Calvary United Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to many of the clubs that she was a member of in Crestline and Galion, such as Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, Crestline, VFW Post 2920, Crestline, Loyal Order of Moose #303, Galion, and the American Legion Scarborough Post 243, Galion. Smurf loved to vacation in Florida where she visited her friends, Darlene West and Peggy Balliet. Smurf was an avid golfer and enjoyed to golf in the Crestline Eagles Scramble every year. Smurf loved many things in her life, but she truly loved her son Gary and was so very proud of him and his accomplishments.
Smurf is survived by her life partner, Roger Ruhe of Crestline; her son, Gary (Anthony Arledge) McPeek of Crestline; her sister, Ruth (Michael) Britt of Galion; her aunt, Virginia (Coy) Turner of Dayton; her uncle Tom (Brenda) Hullinger of Galion; as well as many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Smurf was preceded in death by her brother, Doug (Edith) Crane; and her child, Baby McPeek.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, Ohio with Pastor Jeff Mills officiating. A Moose Service will be held directly prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care Matters Home, Health, and Hospice or to the Crestline Calvary United Church of Christ.
Those wishing to share a memory of "Smurf" or to the McPeek family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Laura "Smurf" J. McPeek.
Published in the News Journal on June 10, 2019