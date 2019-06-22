|
Laura Lou (McNew) Bovee
Findlay - Laura Lou (McNew) Bovee, age 65, was welcomed into God's heavenly arms on Friday, June 14, 2019. Laura was born on March 9, 1954 in Galion, OH to Thomas J McNew Jr and Jane Ann Craun McNew and died peacefully at Blanchard Valley Bridge Hospice in Findlay, OH.
Laura graduated from Galion Senior High School with the Class of 1972. Laura had a life-long goal of being the best mother and then grandmother for her family. Family and friends were a high priority for her, especially those in spiritual need. Laura was an Interior Decorator and also bought and sold homes that she flipped. Laura also worked for a Tuxedo and Dry Cleaning facility. Laura volunteered at the Blanchard Valley Hospital Special Care Nursery Program, which was designed to comfort the very ill babies. Additionally, Laura was a Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary member.
Laura is survived by her loving husband, Randy Bovee, whom she married on May 10, 2014. Their song was "What Am I Gonna Dream About" by the Texas Tenors. Laura also leaves behind her daughter, Holly Ann (Alan) Havnaer of Tega Cay, South Carolina and her son, Ryan Nicholas Kottyan of Basalt, Colorado and her six grandchildren, Julianna, Wade, and Harper Havnaer and Jade, Duke, and Doutzen Kottyan.
Laura is also survived by her mother, Jane Ann Craun McNew Flory, Findlay, OH and her siblings: Leigh Ann Webb of Findlay, OH; Linda (Ron) Nelson of Galion, OH; Lorna (Barry) Crabtree of Jackson, TN; Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" (Gloria) McNew III of Galion, OH; and Lissa (Lynn) Keagy of Harrisonburg, VA and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Laura had a special relationship with her nephew, Michael Fendrick and his grandson, Emeral, both of Findlay, OH. In addition, she leaves behind two aunts, Jean Stebbins Quay of Indianapolis, IN and Joyce Stebbins Kreps of Galion, OH, and three special cousins, Chris (Dan) Yahn of Murfreesboro, TN, Cheryl (Barry) Jones of Mansfield, OH and Belinda Kreps (Mike) Nehmsmann of Fairfield, PA. Laura additionally leaves behind her mother-in-law, Wilma "Momma" Bovee and brothers-in-law, Jeff (Jo) Bovee and Mickey Bovee and a sister-in-law, Annette (Dale) Peverly and step-children, Nancy (Cy) Baber, Diana (Fiancé Delbert) Atkins, Richard (Ashley) Bovee, Sandra Fitzgerald and significant other, Jim Egbert, and Christopher (Nina) Bovee and fifteen step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. In the short time Laura was a member of The Bovee family, Laura was surrounded by their love and compassion so much so that they referred to Laura as "Lou Lou" and truly made her feel loved.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, Thomas J McNew Jr; her grandparents, Thomas J McNew Sr, Maude Lee Estes McNew, Franklin John Craun, Hazel Jane Garverick Craun and Edythe Brockelsby Stebbins Craun; her brother-in-law, Dana Vaughn Webb; her aunts, Janet Craun Baehr and Roseann Armburst McNew Linder; her uncles, George Acre McNew, John Paul Quay, Jack Kreps and Gerald Baehr; and her very special cousins, Richard McNew and Rosella "Zell" Knox and one step-daughter and one step-grandchild.
Laura was very active in her church, Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, Findlay, OH. Laura served on the Tuesday Morning Ladies Prayer Group and assisted as a Nursery Helper and member of the LifePoint Small Group. Laura also participated in many Ladies events at the church. Laura utilized her spiritual gifts of hospitality and encouragement to many in the church congregation. Laura's church family was also an inspiration and support to her, especially during her illnesses. Laura's church family loved Laura's sweet and caring nature.
Laura and Randy loved to travel and explore new places until her health prohibited her from doing so. Laura and Randy's most memorable trip was to Myrtle Beach, SC. Laura and Randy's last trip was to the Cincinnati Zoo to meet Fiona, the baby hippo. Laura and Randy also loved going to the movies, doing ice cream runs, and attending family and church functions.
Laura's family want to thank all of the physicians, nurses, and the hospital and hospice teams and her pastor and church members for the wonderful health care and spiritual support Laura received.
Laura was able to give those in need by giving the Gift of Life through The Dayton/Toledo Regional Community Tissue Services of Ohio with her corneas, tissue, and bones.
Visitation for Laura will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 pm at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, 2501 Broad Avenue, Findlay, OH and conducted by Senior Pastor Mike McClurg and her brother, Reverend Thomas J McNew III.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: The Children's Ministries at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchhaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.
Hanneman Funeral Home of Findlay is honored to serve Laura's family
Published in the News Journal on June 22, 2019