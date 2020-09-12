Laura May Shields
Mansfield - Laura May Shields, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Laura was the daughter of Willard and Annabelle (Hoverstick) Prosser. She was born in Lexington, Ohio on November 13, 1937. Laura was a 1955 graduate of Lexington High School, and retired after more than 25 years as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. A devoted mother and loving grandmother, Laura cherished every moment that she shared with her family. They were very special to her. Laura was an avid bowler, and bowled three times a week. She loved to travel, and enjoyed spending her winters in the warmth of Las Vegas. She had a love for animals and especially loved taking care of the neighbor's dog, Indy, and feeding him spaghetti. In her spare time, she loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
Laura leaves behind her son, Daryl (Tracey) Shields; her daughter, April (Michael) Hale; her daughter-in-law, Tina Shields; her grandchildren, Cheri (Mike Duffy) Shields, Athena (Jason) Eberhard, Brett (Marissa Metzger) Shields, and Mackenzie Webb; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Cavin, and Oakleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell P. Shields; her son, Russell "Dude" Shields; and her sisters, Charlotte Stewart, M. Lorraine Campbell, Francis Jacobs, and Gloria Hagedorn.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Rev. Keith Carlisle will officiate the graveside service at Mansfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
