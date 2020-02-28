|
|
Laurella "Laurie" Guntharp
Port Saint Lucie, FL - Laurella "Laurie" Guntharp passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, Florida. She was 83.
She was born April 12, 1936 to parents Virgil & Irene (Smith) Whisler in Johnsville, Ohio.
She is survived by son Randy (Marsha) Guntharp; brother Tim (Pauline) Whisler; grandchildren Ryan and Taylor Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; daughters Linda and Teresa; sister Margaret Ruth; and brother Willard Whisler.
The Guntharp family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Burial will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Shauck Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to help obtain a memorial marker for Laurie.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Laurie's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020