LaVerna "Jean" Kalinoff
LaVerna "Jean" Kalinoff, 86, passed away, Sunday November 10, 2019 surrounded by family, after an extended illness. Beloved wife of Carl Kalinoff , devoted mother to Carla(Dan) Fisher and Cindy(Don) Watson, and loving grandmother to Laura Fisher, Tyler Watson and Jared Watson.Jean was born March 15, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to Laverne and Irene (Welton) Smith. She graduated from Willard High School in 1951. On June 7, 1952 she married Carl Kalinoff and moved to Mansfield, Ohio where they resided until moving to Cincinnati in 2016. She loved Music and Dance. She was a tap dance instructor and auditioned for the Rockettes in New York City. She worked at the Mansfield News Journal and The Coca-Cola company prior to becoming a dedicated mother and volunteer. She loved her years as a volunteer at Lexington Schools and often reminisced of her numerous years as a room mother. There will be a private family service on November 20, 2019. Interment will take place at a later date at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly House, 380 N. Mulberry St. Mansfield, Ohio 44902; Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019