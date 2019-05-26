|
Lawrence F. Ware
Mansfield - Lawrence F. Ware, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Day Spring Nursing Home. Born September 17, 1928 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, he was the son of Joseph J. and Erma M. (McGugin) Connell.
Lawrence attended Mansfield City Schools and was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Transportation Corps before and during the Korean War. He retired from the City of Mansfield following 30 1/2 years of service in the water department. Lawrence attended the First Wesleyan Church in Mansfield and in his earlier years, was actively involved in Outreach Ministries of multi interdenominational churches ministering to inmates and prisoners at various institutions around the state.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Jerry) Brownfield; granddaughters, Noel (Stefan) Lewis and Jennifer (Michael) Probst; great grandchildren, Isabella Lewis, Caleb Lewis, Owen Lewis and Emma Probst; a sister, Josephine Glick; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Bridges) Ware; a sister, Mary A. Weeks; and a brother, Lester (Evelyn) Connell.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Rev. Keith Carlisle. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Wesleyan Church.
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019