Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Oasis of Love Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis of Love Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Feagin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Feagin Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Feagin Sr. Obituary
Lawrence Feagin, Sr.

Mansfield - Lawrence "Doc" FEAGIN, SR., 77, passed this life late Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home after a 15 month illness.

Mr. Feagin was born October 10, 1942 to the late Lonnie Feagin and Johnnie Lee (Howard) Feagin Lindsay in Andalusia, Alabama coming to Mansfield 70 years ago. Lawrence was a former owner of Feagin Body Shop where he became known as "Doc" for his repair abilities. In the 1990's Doc started Feagin Trucking Company working with Mansfield Asphalt Company. In his younger days Doc participated in Drag Racing and later enjoyed watching the events in person and on TV. He was a member of the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris( Franklin) Feagin; 3 children: Lawrence "BooBoo" B. Feagin, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Vickie (Jimmie) Cameron, and Lonnie D. Feagin, Columbus; 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a cousin whom he and Doris raised as a daughter: Sarah (Bobby) Watkins, Mansfield; 2 sisters: Prince Ola (Bishop James) Burgess, River Falls, Alabama, and Evangelist Shirley Robertson, Andalusia; 2 brothers: Willie C. (Peggy) Feagin, Mansfield, and Robert Davis, and Billy Pitts, Andalusia.

In addition to his parents Lawrence was preceded in death by his son Clifford Franklin, and 4 brothers Henry Dillard, Junior Edding, KC Feagin, and JC Toddie

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church by his pastor Elder Patricia Sullivan officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Then family will receive friends at their home daily from 5-7 PM till day of the services.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -