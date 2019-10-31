|
Lawrence Feagin, Sr.
Mansfield - Lawrence "Doc" FEAGIN, SR., 77, passed this life late Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home after a 15 month illness.
Mr. Feagin was born October 10, 1942 to the late Lonnie Feagin and Johnnie Lee (Howard) Feagin Lindsay in Andalusia, Alabama coming to Mansfield 70 years ago. Lawrence was a former owner of Feagin Body Shop where he became known as "Doc" for his repair abilities. In the 1990's Doc started Feagin Trucking Company working with Mansfield Asphalt Company. In his younger days Doc participated in Drag Racing and later enjoyed watching the events in person and on TV. He was a member of the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris( Franklin) Feagin; 3 children: Lawrence "BooBoo" B. Feagin, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Vickie (Jimmie) Cameron, and Lonnie D. Feagin, Columbus; 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a cousin whom he and Doris raised as a daughter: Sarah (Bobby) Watkins, Mansfield; 2 sisters: Prince Ola (Bishop James) Burgess, River Falls, Alabama, and Evangelist Shirley Robertson, Andalusia; 2 brothers: Willie C. (Peggy) Feagin, Mansfield, and Robert Davis, and Billy Pitts, Andalusia.
In addition to his parents Lawrence was preceded in death by his son Clifford Franklin, and 4 brothers Henry Dillard, Junior Edding, KC Feagin, and JC Toddie
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11:00 AM in the Oasis of Love Church by his pastor Elder Patricia Sullivan officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Then family will receive friends at their home daily from 5-7 PM till day of the services.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019