Lawrence G. "Larry" Barrick
Lawrence G. "Larry" Barrick, 79, of Ashland, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Kingston of Ashland.
He was born on September 16, 1941, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Otto and Genevieve (Loesser) Barrick. He married Audrey Jean Doll on Feb 14, 1963 who passed on Feb 9, 1987. Larry married Sandra Mathis in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; his sons, Michael (Kathleen) Barrick of Westlake, OH and Thomas (Andrea) Barrick of Silver Spring, MD; 2 granddaughters, Audrey and Jessica Barrick; brother, Donald (Patricia) Barrick of Emerald Hills, CA; and sister, Anita M. Barrick of Tiffin, OH.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Diane Barrick.
Larry graduated from Tiffin Calvert High School in 1959 and obtained his Associate degree in computer tech at Marion Technical College. He was a supervisor at AO Smith in Upper Sandusky until 1987. He became owner and operator of Walleye Fever Charters in Port Clinton until retiring in 2012.
Larry loved his family, fishing, singing, telling jokes, and he loved his coffee! He was an active AA member and served as an AA counselor at Marion Correctional. He was a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic virus threats, there will be private graveside services at this time at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Catholic Schools, Tiffin, or to a charity of the donor's choice
