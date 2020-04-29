Services
Mansfield - Lee Ann Riggenbach, age 84, passed away late Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, at Oak Grove Manor and is now with her Lord and Savior. She was born November 25, 1935, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Clyde and Alberta (Zinn) Hamrick.

She was a member of Ridgeway Church of God and loved by all. Lee Ann never met a stranger and was very family oriented, always wanting to be with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She married Ronald Riggenbach on November 2, 1952, and they shared nearly 59 wonderful years together.

Lee Ann is survived by six children, Kerry (Sheila) Riggenbach, Craig (Rhonda) Riggenbach, Ronna (Randy) Branham, Bret Riggenbach, Janna (Don) Blakley and Mark Riggenbach; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Cinda (Bill) Remaley; a sister-in-law, Barb Hamrick; brother-in-law, Duane (Jackie) Riggenbach of Mansfield; three sisters-in-law, Betty Florence, Diane (Jim) Sutliff and Helen Riggenbach; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill and Hilda Beecham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Riggenbach on October 21, 2011; granddaughter, Raschell Riggenbach; great-grandson, Devin Sickle; brother, Fred Hamrick; two daughters-in-law, Martie Riggenbach and Donna Riggenbach; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Florence and Richard Riggenbach.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Published in the News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
