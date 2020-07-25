1/1
Lee Ann Riggenbach
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Ann Riggenbach

Mansfield - Lee Ann Riggenbach, age 84, passed away late Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, at Oak Grove Manor and is now with her Lord and Savior. She was born November 25, 1935, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Clyde and Alberta (Zinn) Hamrick.

She was a member of Ridgeway Church of God and loved by all. Lee Ann never met a stranger and was very family oriented, always wanting to be with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She married Ronald Riggenbach on November 2, 1952, and they shared nearly 59 wonderful years together.

Lee Ann is survived by six children, Kerry (Sheila) Riggenbach, Craig (Rhonda) Riggenbach, Ronna (Randy) Branham, Bret Riggenbach, Janna (Don) Blakley and Mark Riggenbach; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Cinda (Bill) Remaley; a sister-in-law, Barb Hamrick; brother-in-law, Duane (Jackie) Riggenbach of Mansfield; three sisters-in-law, Betty Florence, Diane (Jim) Sutliff and Helen Riggenbach; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill and Hilda Beecham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Riggenbach on October 21, 2011; granddaughter, Raschell Riggenbach; great-grandson, Devin Sickle; brother, Fred Hamrick; two daughters-in-law, Martie Riggenbach and Donna Riggenbach; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Florence and Richard Riggenbach.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service will be held thereafter beginning at 11:30 a.m. and conducted by Pastor John Dodds. A reception will follow at Ridgeway First Church of God, 1380 Park Ave E., Mansfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgeway First Church of God.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
So so sorry for the passing of your Mother... We were such good friends, not only when we worked together but outside of work... What a great beautiful, happy go lucky lady.. I am sure she will be missed by many... Hugs to you all... Sincerely, Charlene
Charlene A Yarger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved