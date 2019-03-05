|
Lee F. Parrish
Lexington - Lee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family into the loving arms of God on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 64 after a sixteen-month struggle with brain cancer. Lee was the beloved husband of Gretchen and devoted father to his three sons, Eric, Robin, and Monty.
Born on March 5, 1954 to Jean and Carver Parrish, Lee grew up in Cliffwood Lake, NJ. Following high school, he spent several years exploring the American west before returning east to Blairstown, NJ, where he fell in love with and married Gretchen Ebinger. After earning his bachelor's degree in physical therapy, Lee and his family moved to Ohio. For more than two decades, Lee worked as a spine specialist at the Ohio Health Mansfield Wellness Complex until his diagnosis in November of 2017.
Lee will be remembered by hundreds of former patients for his compassion and skill and by everyone who knew him for his generosity and endless curiosity about the universe. He was passionate about astronomy and spirituality, as well as being an exceptionally talented woodworker, gardener, and maker of puns. Lee showed everyone around him how to trust in God and to face adversity calmly and with an open and accepting heart. He was able to find meaning and worth in every experience he faced, no matter how difficult. His family will forever be grateful for the care of his nurses and doctors and the love and support from his extended family, friends, and coworkers. Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for their loving care of Lee in his final days.
In addition to his wife and three sons, Lee is survived by his daughter-in-law, Catherine Parrish, and grand-daughter, Emma Parrish; his brother, Carver Parrish; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dan and Debbie (Skok) Snyder and Mark and Lisa (Pintavalle) Ebinger; his aunt, Norma Flesher; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Carver and Jean (Abbey) Parrish, his father- and mother-in-law Frederick and Jacquelyn (Flesher) Ebinger, and by his nephew, Mark Kevin Ebinger. At Lee's request, his family is celebrating his life and mourning his passing privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society's Defeat GBM Research Collaborative (www.defeatgbm.org).
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019