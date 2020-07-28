Lee F. Smith
Bellville - Lee Franklin Smith passed away Friday evening, July 24, 2020, in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 89.
He was born on October 12, 1930, in Richland County, Ohio to parents Frank & Leona (Daughtery) Smith. Lee proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War in 1951 and was honorably discharged in May of 1953.
A young lady named Loretta McFadon caught Lee's eye and the pair were married on August 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years until Loretta passed away in July of 2017.
Lee worked at Detroit Empire Steel, where he worked for over 42 years until retiring in 1990. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 257, the VWF Post 8586, the Richland County Korean Veterans, Chapter 51, and 40 et 8, Voiture 800.
He is survived by his sons Darrell (Patty) Smith, Bruce (Sherry) Smith, and David (Stacie) Smith; grandchildren Brittany (Jason) Smith, Brandon (Liz) Smith, Chris Smith, Chad (Jeanette) Smith, and Jared Pierce; great-grandchildren Bryce, Peyton, Grayson, Walker, Colton, Barrett, Lauren, and Layne; his sister Sandra Bowman; and nephew Dean Beal.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Smith; granddaughter Erin Smith; brothers Dwight, Jim, and Ray; and sisters Naomi Hildebrand and Gladys Beal.
A graveside service honoring Lee's life will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bunkerhill Cemetery. Pastor Christine Radojcsics will speak. Military honors will be performed by the Loudonville American Legion and the Perrysville VFW.
Contributions in Lee's memory may be mailed to Ohio Health Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903, or the Loudonville American Legion, 131 S. Water Street, Loudonville, Ohio, 44842.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Lee's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com