1/1
Lee F. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee F. Smith

Bellville - Lee Franklin Smith passed away Friday evening, July 24, 2020, in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 89.

He was born on October 12, 1930, in Richland County, Ohio to parents Frank & Leona (Daughtery) Smith. Lee proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War in 1951 and was honorably discharged in May of 1953.

A young lady named Loretta McFadon caught Lee's eye and the pair were married on August 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years until Loretta passed away in July of 2017.

Lee worked at Detroit Empire Steel, where he worked for over 42 years until retiring in 1990. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 257, the VWF Post 8586, the Richland County Korean Veterans, Chapter 51, and 40 et 8, Voiture 800.

He is survived by his sons Darrell (Patty) Smith, Bruce (Sherry) Smith, and David (Stacie) Smith; grandchildren Brittany (Jason) Smith, Brandon (Liz) Smith, Chris Smith, Chad (Jeanette) Smith, and Jared Pierce; great-grandchildren Bryce, Peyton, Grayson, Walker, Colton, Barrett, Lauren, and Layne; his sister Sandra Bowman; and nephew Dean Beal.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Smith; granddaughter Erin Smith; brothers Dwight, Jim, and Ray; and sisters Naomi Hildebrand and Gladys Beal.

A graveside service honoring Lee's life will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bunkerhill Cemetery. Pastor Christine Radojcsics will speak. Military honors will be performed by the Loudonville American Legion and the Perrysville VFW.

Contributions in Lee's memory may be mailed to Ohio Health Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903, or the Loudonville American Legion, 131 S. Water Street, Loudonville, Ohio, 44842.

Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Lee's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lindsey Chapel
123 N Market St
Loudonville, OH 44842
(419) 994-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Lindsey Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved