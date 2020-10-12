Lee Matthews Tomlin
Ontario - Lee Matthews Tomlin, 65, of Ontario, passed away Friday evening, October 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 15, 1955, in New Rochelle, New York.
He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Lee was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he was an ordained Deacon. He worked at Hi-Stat for many years and previously was employed at Ball Chain Co. in Mount Vernon, New York. A quiet man, Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed watching a good movie. His greatest joy in life came from his family. Traveling with his wife was one of his favorite activities.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Mitchell Tomlin; mother, Alma Henry Gains of New Rochelle, NY; daughter, Menerva (Bernard) Philson; three grandchildren, Takiya Philson, Ayanna Philson and Clayron Philson; three step children, Krystle (David) Lloyd, Lenny (Kamilah) Messner Jr. and Matthew Messner; five step grandchildren, Peyshence Lloyd, Sahryah Lloyd, Jeremiah Messner, Ada Messner and Akio Messner; and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 112 Sixth St., Mansfield with Rev. Dr. Thomas Hunt and Rev. Mark Cobb officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In preventing the spread of Covid-19, the family requests that all who attend wear a face covering.
