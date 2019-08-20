|
|
Leiloni Jo Little Eagle Nauman Baserman,
Ontario - Leiloni Jo Little Eagle Nauman Baserman, 65, died Friday, 16 August 2019 at her home in Ontario, Ohio after a three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her sons and her husband. Born in Mansfield, her mother is June Lucille Rodgers Little and her father, James Jay Little, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her mother; two sons, James M Eagle (Julie) of Mansfield and David J. Nauman, stationed in Hawaii; a stepson, Robert D. Nauman (Dawn) of Columbus: three brothers, Holly Little of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Terry Little (Judith) of Port Charlotte, FL, and Kevin Little (Olivia) of Arlington, VA; three granddaughters Bethany, Abigail and Maggie Eagle; two step grandchildren, Max and Lola Nauman; her step-father Art Kerns; and her husband, Mark W. Baserman, Sr. of the home.
She was previously married to Charles L. Eagle; and Duane J. Nauman, who predeceased her.
Loni was born in Mansfield, was a 1972 graduate of Lucas High School and attended The Ohio State University, as well as working as a baker for the Yellow Deli and as an MR/DD specialist for Newhope Industries of Mansfield.
She was a lover of cats, flower gardening, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. She was quick to help friends and was a great hugger. She was earlier a 3-year volunteer at Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Her death allows her to go to her eternal home in heaven, as she loved the Lord, having worshiped at Gracehaven Ministries "the Farm" and as an active member of Church Requel, where she volunteered as a member of the prayer chain, food pantry community meal and nursery.
The family wants to express its great appreciation to Dr. Srividya Viswanathan of OhioHealth Cancer Physicians and the staff of the infusion center of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for their kind and loving care of Loni.
Although Loni was a great lover of flowers, the family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in her name to Church Requel, the Richland County Humane Society or NAMI-Richland County.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, 23 August, and 10 am to 11am on Saturday, 24 August at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, who are assisting the family. There will be a funeral service at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Saturday, 24 August, led by Pastor Mark Pierce of Church Requel. The family invites you to a luncheon at 1:00 pm at Church Requel, 2 Marion Avenue, Mansfield after the service.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019