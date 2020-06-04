Lelar Caldwell
Lelar Caldwell

Mansfield - Lelar Mae CALDWELL, 76, passed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.

Mrs. Caldwell was born on Tuesday, May 2, 1944 to the late Thomas and Mamie Jackson, Sr. in Indianola, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 51 years. After graduating from high school Lelar attended Ahrens Educational Resource School in Louisville, Kentucky earning an Associates Degree in Business Administration. Lelar was an employee with the former United Telephone Company retiring in 2003 after 36 years of service. She was a member of the Maddox Memorial Church Of God In Christ Church, where she served on the Mother's Board, Usher Board, and was an active Sunday School participant.

Lelar is survived by her husband E. Eugene Caldwell; 4 children: Lungen (Shondale) Howard, Grayson, Georgia, Lucretia "Ann" Brock, Columbus, Veronica "Ronnie" Davis, Mansfield, and Christine "Chrissy" (Steven) Freed, Akron; 3 grandchildren: Bethany "Niki" Allen, Arianna "Chele" Howard, and Paul "PJ" Darson, II; 14 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: Betty Jackson, Elizabeth Hall, and Spencer Jackson, Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas Jackson, Jr., Detroit, Michigan, and Charles Jackson, St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to her parents Lelar was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Howard.

The family will hold a memorial service at the Maddox Memorial COGIC with her Pastor Aaron Williams Jr. officiating. The date and time of the service will be determined by the pastor and the family when it will be safe and comfortable for all concerned.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






Published in News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
