Leo Eldon Eldridge Sr.
Mansfield - Leo Eldon Eldridge Sr., departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home. He was born on May 3, 1927 and was 91 years old. He passed peacefully in his sleep.
Not long after he was born in Ashland County, his father died. Unable to care for all of her children, his mother sent him and several other brothers and sisters to be cared for in a children's home in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Leo returned to the Mansfield area while in high school. He made his mark at Madison Senior High, as a standout musician and athlete; one entry regarding his basketball performance referring to him as "Leaping Leo", while a reference to his prowess on the football field earned him the nickname, "Lightening Leo".
Leo served with the U.S. Army band in Northern Italy in the closing days of World War Two. He enjoyed his time in Italy and loved to tell his children about his time there. He and Barbara later participated in several unit reunions around the country.
After working for many years at AMF in Shelby, Ohio, where he retired as Plant Manager in 1985, Leo and Barbara, along with their son, Eldon, started Eldridge Acrylics, producing acrylic picture frames and display cases which were sold all over the world.
Leo is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 69 years. He married the former Barbara Ward of Mansfield on September 9, 1950. They had five children together; three girls and two boys.
Leo was focused on his family above all other matters. He worked hard to provide for them and often spent time playing in weekend dance band performances to earn extra money.
But he also gave of himself to others. He was a long time Vestry Member at Grace Episcopal Church and an active volunteer at the Grace Parish Food Pantry. He was an active member of the Baku Grotto Lodge, Venus Lodge 152, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine and the American Legion.
Barbara was the love of Leo's life. They spent 69 years together and were a great team in the tasks that life set before them.
As a father, Leo was devoted to his children. He invented games, built toys for them and taught them to love each other and enjoy life.
Leo is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Caroline (Garver) Eldridge; one son, Leo Eldon Eldridge Jr.; grandson, Jonathan Riethmiller; as well as his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Diane (Ken) Heaberlin and their daughters, Janice, Christine, and Melanie; daughter, Virginia (David) Harmon and their daughter, Wendy; daughter, Joyce (Lynn) Riethemiller; son, Roger (Betsy) Eldridge and their children, Maggie and Nick; and Eldon's children, Timothy and Tracy. Leo is also survived by special brother-in-law, William (Melinda) Ward; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
His wife Barbara and his family want to especially thank Dr. Padival and Dr. Sringeri for their exceptional care, and to express their appreciation to the staff of Arbors of Mifflin, particularly the nurses and aides who cared for Leo during his stay there.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Grace Episcopal Church, 41 Bowman Street. The rite of Christian burial will be held at the church on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rev. Joe L. Ashby and Rector Emeritus David S. Sipes will officiate the service. Leo will be interred at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the church or the Grace Episcopal Food Pantry. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019