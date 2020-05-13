Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
Leo George Phillips


1937 - 2020
Leo George Phillips

Ashland - Leo George Phillips, 82, a life-long resident of the Mansfield-Ashland area, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

Leo was born September 3, 1937 in Ashland to Hallie Mae Leonard and Wid Phillips. He was a banker for over 50 years, beginning in 1955 at First National Bank presently Key Bank and retiring from Empire Affiliates Credit Union presently Directions Credit Union. He married Anne Truax Biddison in June 1956. Leo served on the board of the Mansfield Salvation Army and on the board of trustees of Mansfield Cemetery. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and the Lincoln Highway Association.

Along with his wife of 64 years, Anne Phillips, Leo is survived by two sons, Gar (Jody) Phillips of The Villages, FL and Tod (Michelle) Phillips of Toledo, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No calling hours or services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Maranatha Baptist Church Missions Fund (www.faithlife.com/mbchayesville/give).

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020
