Leoma (Lee) M. Gordon
Crestline - Leoma (Lee) M. Gordon, 92, of Crestline, passed away after declining health on July 25, 2019 in OhioHealth Hospital, Shelby.
Lee was born in Leipsic, OH on May 13, 1927 to the late Robert and Cornelia (Schroeder) Vogt. She married Robert E. "Bob" Gordon on October 19, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2015.
Lee was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline where she was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Knights of Columbus, Msg. Leo W. Frye Council #2642 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a great mother and homemaker. Lee was a fantastic cook and baker, who made the best homemade noodles. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, and fishing.
Lee is survived by her children; Sharon (Michael) Hinkel, Gahanna, Ed (Brenda) Gordon, Grand Blanc, MI, Kay (Mark) Schreck, Ontario, Ron (Sue) Gordon, Ashland. She was very proud of her grandchildren; Melinda (Aaron) Buchholtz, Vicki (Buddy) Rose, Tim (Carrie) Knell, Jennifer (Dave) McAdam, Jacqueline Hinkel, Natalie (Herb) Thorndal, Eric (Karen) Gordon, Todd (Jennifer) Gordon, Ashley (Walker) Wells, Jason (Liz) Schreck, Kevin (Jamie) Schreck, Steven (Aurora) Schreck, Tyler Schreck, Ryan (Elizabeth) Gordon, 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way, her brothers; Robert and Shirley Vogt, Crestline, Richard and Marilyn Vogt, Crestline, and her caregiver for four years and friend, Cathe Miller.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Gordon and her daughter, Joan Marie Knell, and her siblings; Esther Nadler, Eugene Vogt, Virgil Vogt, Mary Heichelbech, and Joanne Vogt.
Friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM led by Deacon Steve Vogt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on July 27, 2019