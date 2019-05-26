Leona Delee Austen



Mansfield - MANSFIELD: Leona Delee Austen, 86, of Mansfield passed away Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 in Mansfield Place Assisted Living Center.



She was born in Mansfield on July 13, 1932 the only child of Edward L. and Ethel Mae (Kissel) Kindinger and was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950.



On May 4, 1952 she married Clyde Austen, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. Together they shared 63 wonderful years.



Leona was a homemaker, dedicating her time and talents to raising her family of four children. She was also a care giver to her grandchildren and loved cooking and spending time with all of them. Meat loaf and apple pies made elsewhere will never compare to Leona's as she was an amazing cook.



A faithful member of First Christian Church, Leona served as the church treasurer and financial secretary. She was head of the cooking committee, everyone turned out when Leona was cooking! She was an active member of the Ruth Chapter Eastern Star, holding the office of Past Matron and also a member of the Red Hat Society.



In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, fashioning many clothes and quilting.



She is survived by four children: Kay Johnson of Columbus, Tom & Jane Austen of North Tonawanda, NY, Lauree & Bill Horn of Galena, and Linda & Mike Roth of Bellville; eight grandchildren: Alicia & Leighton Zimmey, Nick & Katie Austen, Katie Austen, Molly Austen, A.J. Willey, Ben & Leigh Ann Roth, Gabe Roth, and McKenzie & Jacob Doup; great-grandchildren Lucas, Lydia and Lucy Roth and Oliver Doup; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



The Austen family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am. in First Christian Church, 200 W. Third Street, Mansfield. The Rev. Gregory Bibler will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.



The Austen family would like to extend a warm thank you to Sandy Bush, Leona's caregiver and Christian companion, as well as the entire staff of Mansfield Place for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Mansfield Place Activities Fund (Please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Home.)



Published in the News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019