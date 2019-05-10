Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Shiloh, OH
View Map
Leona Grace Keener


Leona Grace Keener Obituary
Leona Grace Keener

Olive Branch, MS - Leona Grace (Danals) Keener, age 79, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home.

Leona was born May 20, 1939 in Ganges, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Edwin and Meriam Eileen (Riddick) Danals. She was a 1957 graduate of Union High School and was an excellent mother and homemaker. She loved to read and do puzzles, was a great cook, and enjoyed being with her family.

Survivors include 4 children: David Paul Keener of Memphis, TN, Patrick Alan (Sheila Renna) Keener of Memphis, TN, Linda (Jerry) Robbins of Olive Branch, MS, and Eric Lee (Sandra Lynn) Keener of Little Flock, AR; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 sisters: Vivian Charlotte Oakley of Olive Branch, MS, Ethel (Paul) France of Lucas, OH, Winona Reber of New Port Richey, FL, and Fran (Chuck) Miller of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Paul David Keener on June 4, 2007; a sister: Charlene Carte; and 2 brothers: Frank Danals and Ed Danals.

Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH, where funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 am. Pastor Dave Parson will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, OH.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 10, 2019
