Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion's Refuge Church
1400 Lucas Rd. (St. R. 39)
Mansfield, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion's Refuge Church
1400 Lucas Rd. (St. R. 39)
Mansfield, OH
Leonard Eugene Kleilein


1933 - 2020
Leonard Eugene Kleilein Obituary
Leonard Eugene Kleilein

Lucas - Leonard Eugene Kleilein 86, of Lucas passed away at his home Saturday morning, February 15, 2020. He was born in 1933 to William and Ruby Kleilein.

Leonard was employed by National Seating, Mansfield Flooring and Paving, Lucas Schools, and Anthony Wayne Schools. He owned L. E. Kleilein Construction & Roadway Materials, attended Berean Baptist Church & was active in Lucas Lions Club, Lucas Buyers Club, and Richland County Senior Fair Board.

Leonard is survived by his wife Kathryn of 56 years, along with children, Russ (Pam) Kleilein, Carolyn Null, Patty (Dave) Friddell, John (April) Kleilein, and Larry (Ann) Kleilein; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren & extended family, Dave (Teresa) Yoder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion's Refuge Church, 1400 Lucas Rd. (St. R. 39) Mansfield, Ohio, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 am. Friends may visit with the family at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lucas Jr. Fair Livestock Buyers Club, c/o Lucas Schools/Buyers Club, Lucas N. Rd. Lucas, OH. 44843
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
