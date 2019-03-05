|
Leonia F. (Barnhill) Moore
Mansfield - Leonia F. (Barnhill) Moore, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Leonia was born on April 9, 1930, in Athens, the daughter of Raymond and Freda (Stephenson) Cornell. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bellefontaine, Ohio for 28 years, and member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, Mansfield for 18 years. She taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of Homemakers group, Mother's Study group, Garden Club, Red Cross and district judge for Logan county voting. Winning ribbons for her baked goods at county and state fairs was her pride and joy. Leonia loved her family and did many crafts for them, teaching them to bake and cook also.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamala (Ronald) Becker of Painesville, Ohio; son, Gary (Rosalyn) Barnhill of Marblehead, Ohio; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Lois, Charlotte, both of S. Carolina, and Rebecca of Georgia; brother, John of Mansfield; extended family, Roger, Vicky, Katie, Sara, and Emily Fulk of Sidney, Ohio.
Leonia was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Paul Barnhill; her second husband, Clyde Moore; daughter, Patricia Ann Barnhill; son, Paul E. Barnhill Jr.; sisters, Lucille and Shirley; and brothers, Raymond, and Terry;
Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield (corner of State Route 430 and Stewart Road). Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, 512 Stewart Rd N, Mansfield., with Pastors Mike Wilson and Chad Berry officiating. Burial will be at Meadow Green Memorial Park, 2602 Bogart Rd, Huron, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation SMILE, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 5, 2019