Leora Burns
Mansfield - Leora Grace Burns, age 88, peacefully passed away April 22, 2020, at the Arbors of Mifflin in Mansfield.
She was born March 17, 1932, in Butler to parents Frank & Lillie (Lent) Burkepile. A handsome young man named Robert Burns Sr. caught her eye and the pair married on May 15, 1954 in Germany.
Leora worked 30+ years for Ohio Brass. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. She had a heart of gold, a spunky personality and made the best peanut butter and sugar cookies.
In her spare time, she took pleasure in volunteer work for the community and the church. But above all, Leora cherished spending time and making memories with her family.
She is survived by sons Robert Burns, Jr. of Mansfield, Eddie (Kathie) Burns of Stockbridge, VT, and Ralph Burns of Rochester, VT; grandchildren Tina (Jason) Rose of Cardington, Shelly (Kyle) Johnson of Howard, Heidi Burns of Palmer AK, Carl (Emily) Burns of North Royalton, Meghan Burns of Boston MA, Nick Burns of Charlotte NC, Rebecca Burns of Stockbridge VT, Nicole (Ian) Steele of Wayne NJ, Jennifer (Randy) Duncan of Royalton VT, Amanda (Josh) Will of Butler; great-grandchildren Brooke and Hannah Johnson, Michael Rose, Macee and Dominic Burns, Sabryna and Alyssa Will, Emily and Natalie Kelley; Brother Robert (Bonnie) Burkepile of Mansfield; Special dog companion Buddy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Burns, Sr.; son Daniel Burns in 2009; and siblings Dorothy, Vera, John, Leonard, Frank Jr., Lillie, Harold and Elnora.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Leora's family with cremation services. Share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020