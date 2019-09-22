|
Leota M. "Lee" Miller
Mansfield - Leota M. "Lee" Miller, 95, of Mansfield, passed away on September 13, 2019. Born on January 23, 1924, in Malta, Ohio to Fred and Charlotte Williams. She moved to Mansfield as a child and would graduate from Mansfield Senior High with the Class of 1942. Lee worked for Columbia Gas in Ashland, Shelby and Willard and later with Nationwide Insurance. She married Sheldon "Shelly" Miller April 26, 1952 and recently celebrated 67 years. Lee enjoyed traveling over the years with her family and visited most of the European countries as well as most of the United States. Travels to Hilton Head Island with her children and grandchildren were especially memorable.
Lee is survived by her husband, Shelly, and two children, Marsha Coleman and Dan Miller, both of Mansfield. She cherished and enjoyed her grandchildren, Kelly Coleman of Cleveland, Bryan (Alicia) Miller of Cleveland, Jason (Allie) Miller and Allison Miller both of Columbus, and three great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lola (and Richard) Marshall of Mercer Island, WA.
There will be no calling hours. Lee asks that family and friends take a moment to remember and reflect on her generosity, her pride and love of her family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019