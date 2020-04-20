Services
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for Leota Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leota May (Greenawalt) Rader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leota May (Greenawalt) Rader Obituary
Leota May (Greenawalt) Rader

Mechanicsburg - Leota May (Greenawalt) Rader, 78, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home. She was born August 28, 1941 in Shelby, Ohio the daughter of Orlow A. and Hazel (Arnold) Greenawalt.

Leota was a 1959 graduate of Shelby High School and Clark State Community College in 1992. She was employed by Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, Ohio Northern University, Mechanicsburg Schools, Darby Medical Associates, Credit Life Insurance Company, Fox River Paper Company and served 12 years as Fiscal Officer of Goshen Township. Leota was a member of Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She loved to sew, bowl and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Renee Parker, Russell Rader and Rodney (Melissa) Rader; her grandchildren, Tony, Aaron & Cory Parker, Timothy, Austin & Natalie Rader; her brother Glenn Greenawalt; her brother-in-law, Darrell (Marlene) Rader; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Rader; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Leota is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Virgil Rader whom she married August 27, 1961; infant twin sons, Richard and Roger; infant brother, Harold Eugene Greenawalt; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Burdell (Dorothy) Rader, Dwight Rader, Donald Rader, Betty Greenawalt and LaDonna (Daniel) Fuhrer. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private family service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the Governor you must remain in your cars. Line-up will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 42 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 or to the Urbana Champaign County Senior Century, 701 S. Walnut St., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leota's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -