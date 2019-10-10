|
Leroy Steiner
Mansfield - Leroy A. Steiner, age 92, resident of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born September 28, 1927 to Solomen and Frieda (Tanner) Steiner, he had been a Shelby area resident the majority of his life. He was an owner/operator of Rex Gilbert's Auto Electric in Mansfield. He was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, VFW Post #7651 of Ontario, the Richland County Steam Thresher Association, Buckeye Iron Will Club on Mansfield and Silver King Club of Plymouth. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Viringia "Ginny" (Biglin) Steiner, whom he wed June 20, 1953; one son and daughter in-law David and Lori Steiner of Shelby; four daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Chuck Keller of Shelby, Debbie and Tom Rietschlin of Tiro, Lynn and Mike Fraizer of Mansfield and Connie and Steve Marek of Crestline; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one sister Dorothy Holtz of Shelby; nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Kenneth and Robert Steiner.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice at 50 Industrial Dr. Lexington, OH 44904 or the St. Mary's School at 26 West St, Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019