Leslie (Lester) Dennis Tolliver
Leslie (Lester) Dennis Tolliver, 61, of Mansfield, Ohio was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29 after an extended illness. Leslie lovingly known by many as "Lester" was born to the late Robert and Mary Frances Tolliver-Scruggs in Mansfield, Ohio. Leslie was a graduate of the Mansfield City Schools system. He was a member of the Oasis of Love Church until moving to Columbus, Ohio. Leslie retired in 1995 after 20 years of service as a sergeant with the United States Air Force. After being stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, he moved back to Mansfield where he was employed by Newman Technology until he retired. Lester enjoyed his retirement by fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his huge smile and hearty laugh. He had a bigger than life presence and his jovial spirit will be missed by all.
Lester is survived by his children, Leslie (Sarah) Tolliver Jr., and Kimberly Tolliver, Anchorage, Alaska; sisters Angelia Tolliver, Joy (Sidney) West, Columbus; brother, Chris Tolliver, Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister in law, Jacqueline Tolliver, Houston, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents Lester was also preceded in death by his brother Robert A. Tolliver, Jr. Private arrangements are entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To offer condolences to The TOLLIVER Family, visit www.TheChapelofpeace.com A Celebration of Life will be held by family in Anchorage, Alaska.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019